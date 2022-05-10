“No one is happy”; Du Queiroz breaks the silence about Róger Guedes’ ‘climate’ at Corinthians

THE Corinthians goes through a moment of affirmation, but even not achieving performances to fill the eyes and still below what was expected by the cast that was assembled, it still follows the leader of the 2 main competitions of this season: Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores, in addition to being alive in the Cup do Brasil, and could reach the round of 16 next Wednesday (11).

Coach Vítor Pereira, little by little, seeks to find that desired rhythm of play, but has been suffering from Timão’s marathon of duels, needing to rotate his players so as not to cause physical wear and tear, along with injuries. The expectation is to play a good game against Portuguesa-RJ, at Neo Química Arena, after a 1-1 with a very alternative team.

These frequent changes, however, could be generating some internal “buzz”, especially involving Róger Guedes, who has already made it clear in some interviews that he does not know who the 11 holders are. Recently, against Red Bull Bragantino, shirt 9 would have “ignored” the coach or would not have shown so much satisfaction when hugging him.

On this subject, Du Queiroz was direct: “In my opinion, the atmosphere is good, everyone gets along and tries to fight for their space, just like Róger (Guedes). The weather is good, pleasant, we are winning, we haven’t conceded a goal, there are four without conceding a goal. This will gain consistency in the group, to be champion”said, in an interview with ESPN, on the afternoon of last Monday (9), adding:

“Nobody is happy to start at the bank, when leaving, it’s natural (the reaction), we are human beings. There’s nothing more. The weather is good and we will improve even more”, finished the player on the matter. In addition to the midfielder, Duilio Monteiro Alves also commented on the matter in the mixed zone, after the game against Massa Bruta.

“No big deal (the situation). Róger Guedes is a great player, our top scorer this season, he plays great games, there’s nothing more. Just as he didn’t play a game, others didn’t. This is part of it, and Vítor has made it clear that he has not been saving, but managing, and very well, all the players, to make them whole for all championships”concluded the president.