Nubank opens enrollment for the Nós Codamos recruitment program; see how to participate

Registrations have been open since yesterday (9th) for the second edition of Nós Codamos, Nubank’s hiring program aimed at black people working in the area of ​​software engineering. Interested parties have until May 22 to apply.

Since 2018, Nubank has held events for the inclusion of underrepresented groups in the area. The first edition of Nós Codamos took place last year.

Who can sign up for Nubank’s Nós Codamos?

The Nós Codamos program is aimed at people of color at any level of backend software development experience. Interested parties must be available to relocate or travel to São Paulo this year, in case they are hired. The selection and integration process is carried out completely remotely.

Following the hybrid work format, face-to-face work dates will be established and can be adapted according to the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination campaigns in Brazil.

We Code: How does it work?

Nós Codamos aims to hire black people to work in Nubank’s software engineering area. Applications are open until the 22nd of May. Interested parties should click on this link.

It is important to highlight some points about Nós Codamos. See what they are.

The curricula of the participants are not analyzed and it is not necessary for the interested party to know how to program in a specific language;

The exercises can be performed in the language that the candidate feels most comfortable using, among those available on the registration platform;

All applicants will receive a programming test;

People who pass the programming test will be invited to the next phases of the process starting June 10th.

It is worth remembering that on May 17, at 7 pm, Nubank will hold an online seminar on Nós Cuidamos. The purpose of the meeting is to present more details about the program, provide a space for exchanging experiences and also clarifying doubts.

The event will be attended by other developers who have participated in other editions of the program and who currently work at Nubank. To participate in the conversation, you must register at this link.

