Paraná records 3,244 new cases and 15 deaths from Covid-19. There are case adjustments by city

The Secretary of State for Health released this Tuesday (10) another 3,244 confirmed cases and 15 deaths – not necessarily representing the notification of the last 24 hours – as a result of the infection caused by the new coronavirus. There are adjustments at the end of the text.

The accumulated data from the monitoring of Covid-19 show that Paraná has 2,464,362 confirmed cases and 42,918 deaths from the disease.

The confirmed cases released on this date are from May (2,802), April (57), March (13), February (207) and January (99) 2022; December (1), October (1), September (2), August (44), July (1), June (2), May (2), April (8) and March (1) 2021; December (1), September (1), August (1) and July (1) 2020.

INTERNED – 131 patients with confirmed or suspected diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized in SUS beds (52 in ICU and 79 in clinical/ward beds).

DEATH – Sesa reports the death of 15 patients. There are six women and nine men aged between 43 and 89 years. The deaths occurred between August 20, 2021 and May 8, 2022.

The patients who died lived in: Pranchita (2), Ponta Grossa (2) and Assis Chateaubriand (2).

Sesa also records the death of a person who resided in each of the following municipalities: Umuarama, Santo Antônio da Platina, Palmeira, Ibiporã, Cândido de Abreu, Curitiba, Clevelândia, Cascavel and Campo Mourão.

OUTSIDE PARANÁ – Monitoring by Sesa records 10,947 cases of residents outside the state, 233 people died.

Exclusions Report:

106 cases and 5 deaths were excluded.

One confirmed death (M.35) on 02/10/2022 in Astorga was excluded due to a notification error.

One confirmed death (F.68) on 02/15/2022 in Medianeira was excluded due to a notification error.

One confirmed case and death (F.75) on 03/11/2022 in São José dos Pinhais was excluded due to a notification error.

One confirmed case and death (M.88) on 08/13/2021 in Ponta Grossa was excluded due to a notification error.

One confirmed case and death (M.52) on 04/05/2021 in Londrina was excluded due to a notification error.

One confirmed case (F.50) on 01/18/2022 in Pinhais was excluded due to a notification error.

ADJUSTMENTS – Exclusion Report:

Municipality Corrections Report:

6 cases were fixed.

6 altered resident cases between municipalities in Paraná.

One confirmed case (M,17) of Kaloré was corrected for Novo Itacolomi.

One confirmed case (F,49) of Sarandi was corrected for Marialva.

One confirmed case (F,25) from Maringá was corrected for Marialva.

One confirmed case (F,47) of Francisco Beltrão was corrected for Marmeleiro.

One confirmed case (M,20) of Mamborê has been corrected to Boa Esperança.

One confirmed case (F,17) of Mamborê has been corrected to Boa Esperança.