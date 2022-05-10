Paulo Sousa receives bad news and another absolute starter leaves Flamengo for more than 30 days

Next Wednesday (11), at 19:30, Flamengo has an appointment scheduled against Altos in a match valid for the Copa do Brasil.

In fourteenth place in the Brazilian championship with only 5 points, Flamengo has two draws, two defeats and only one victory in the last five matches played. The Rubro-Negra team was defeated during a classic against Botafogo last Sunday (8), 1-0, at the Mané Garrinchain Brasilia.

Still in the first half of the match, the side Filipe Luís had to be replaced by Airton Lucas. After being evaluated by the medical department of the Club was found a serious injury in the left calf, causing the player to miss the team in the next matches. After examinations, a grade two strain was found, causing the player to exceed a month off the lawns.

At 36 years old, the side left the classic limping a lot and after evaluation will be out of all May commitments, including the Copa Libertadores of America. In the medical department of the Club there is still the goalkeeper saints, with a serious muscle problem. Besides them, Fabricio Bruno will need surgery for a ligament injury in the foot.

Matheus França is still in recovery after having fractured his fibula. For the next match valid for the Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo hopes to be able to count on the striker Pedrowho complained of muscle pain over the weekend.