Petition to remove Amber Heard from film gets 3.9 million signatures

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard in the US continues in full swing, and as the process continues, more news and developments are revealed, in addition to the public reacting to each event.

However, before the trial began, fans in favor of Johnny Depp already made several criticisms of the Amber Heard on the web, in addition to always criticizing when the actress is scalded for some production, like the character Mera in “Aquaman”.

The main point made by netizens is that if Warner fired Depp from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, the studio should repeat the same with the DC Comics heroine, claiming that only the star has suffered consequences in his professional career.

Because of this, a petition was created for Amber Heard to be replaced in the sequel to “Aquaman”, entitled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, and the document, published on the website Change.org, has already surpassed the mark of 3, 9 million signatures to date.

“Amber Heard was exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In the lawsuit, Johnny describes several incidents he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife, including punches he took in the face and one time she broke his finger with a bottle of vodka. In fact, her finger was surgically replaced. He will carry these scars for the rest of his life.” clicking here.

So far, Amber Heard is officially confirmed in the long, and there doesn’t seem to be any moves from Warner to take her out of the film.

JOHNNY DEPP FANS WANT HIS DAUGHTER IN “AQUAMAN 2”

Things between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are getting increasingly tense at the trial, which is on hold until May 16th. But while things are not resolved there, fans of the eternal “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor are moving the web asking for Heard’s resignation from the “Aquaman” films and that she be replaced by the actor’s daughter, the actress and model. Lily-Rose Depp.

According to OK! so far a petition on the Interner has gathered nearly 4 million signatures asking that Amber Heard be replaced by the model in her role as Mera.

Other fans are also suggesting actress Emilia Clark and even Katheryn Winnick for the role. A source commented, “They want revenge on Amber because with her accusations still unproven, she managed to get him canceled in Hollywood and he lost a lot of jobs and millions of dollars in cash.”

