PL wants to make blind spot alert mandatory in national cars

The blind spot alert appeared 15 years ago and has become an element of safety in most modern cars. Through sensors located on the sides, the system alerts you to the existence of other vehicles in the vicinity. Now the Bill (PL) 673/2022, by Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), proposes to make the device mandatory in national cars. Thus, the proposal is to insert the requirement in the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB).

For this purpose, a survey of the IIHS, the body that regulates road safety in the United States. In it, data claim that side collision sensors reduce the number of lane change accidents by up to 14%. In addition, according to the senator, the adoption of the equipment will not have a major impact on the price of cars. This is because the installation of sensors, in some models, costs less than R$ 400.

How it works?

In practice, the collision system uses sensors and cameras positioned in the mirrors, which detect cars and motorcycles that are in the non-visible areas of the mirror – the so-called blind spot. In this way, if a vehicle is nearby, the sensor emits a light alert in the rearview mirror itself, on the dashboard or on the inside of the A column.

Although it is already present in several models, the device is only part of more expensive versions. In cars with more advanced driver assistance systems, they work in conjunction with other safety technologies. This is the case, for example, with the lane keeping system and automatic emergency braking.

Analysis process

Now, for the next step, it is up to the National Traffic Council (Contran) define the schedule, as well as create the rules for using the system. Initially, the PL will be analyzed by the thematic commissions. If approved, it will go to the Chamber of Deputies for consideration. It is worth remembering, however, that Brazilian legislation still does not even require the installation of Electronic Stability Program (ESP). The mandatory item was postponed to 2024. That is, if the PL of the blind spot alert becomes law, it is possible that it will still take some time before it happens in practice.

