PM cites “imminence of protest and riots” in the recommendation that made CBF postpone Vasco x Bahia | vasco

BEPE sent the letter signed by Lieutenant Colonel Hilmar Faulhauber to the Federation of Rio last Monday night, with six days to go before the date on which Vasco x Bahia was initially scheduled. Botafogo x Fortaleza, at Nilton Santos, for Série A, is scheduled for the same day and time.

In it, in addition to the possibility of riots in São Januário in the event of a defeat from Vasco, the colonel also mentions the appeal of Botafogo fans in the face of the club’s new moment, which, consequently, has taken many people to the stadium. In both cases, he justifies the demand for a large number of police officers to guarantee the safety of all those present.

1 of 3 Vasco fans present in São Januário in the match against Vila Nova, for Serie B — Photo: André Durão Vasco fans present in São Januário in the match against Vila Nova, for Serie B — Photo: André Durão

Finally, the PM says in the official letter that it was not consulted by the CBF and recommends that only one of the two matches be played on Sunday. The advice of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro was sought, but there was no return at the time of writing this report.

CBF chooses to postpone Vasco’s game

When it received the letter from BEPE, the Federation of Rio sent it to the CBF. The state entity will not comment because, in addition to not being the organizer of the championship, it understands that all it could do was pass on the police’s recommendation.

Since Tuesday morning, Vasco has been talking to Rubens Lopes, president of Ferj, and competition director Marcelo Viana, for example. The entity has helped the club in an attempt to keep the game against Bahia on Sunday. The club claims it has received reports from fans outside of Rio de Janeiro who are scheduled to go to the game over the weekend.

Between Botafogo x Fortaleza and Vasco x Bahia, CBF chose to postpone Vasco’s game. The decision came a few hours after receiving the letter from BEPE, although the change in the table was only published at 10:25 am (GMT) this Tuesday. Vasco claims he was not consulted and says he was taken by surprise.

When contacted, the CBF responded as follows:

“All negotiations on possible changes are made internally between the parties involved. At this moment, the match is scheduled for Monday (16). When there is any change, a change is recorded in the official competition table”.

Vasco trusts in reversal

Vasco is confident in the possibility of reversing the decision. The club informed in the morning that it is in contact with the Military Police, with Ferj and with the CBF in an attempt to keep the game against Bahia on Sunday. To the geCarlos Roberto Osório, 1st VP General, said that the change is “unusual, surprising and wrong”.

Behind the scenes, Vasco’s leaders were taken by surprise. They saw with strangeness both the BEPE recommendation and the speed of the CBF’s choice, in the interval of a few hours and without the clubs involved in the match being communicated.

With the distance of more than seven kilometers between São Januário and Nilton Santos, one official even asked: “How can a state that organizes Carnival, New Year’s Eve, Rock in Rio, big games at Maracanã with rival fans not be able to organize an event of 20,000 and another of 35,000 people in distant locations?”.

At first, Vasco and Bahia face each other next Monday, at 19h (GMT), in São Januário, in direct confrontation for the first positions of the table of the Series B of the Brasileirão.

