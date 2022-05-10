Pum made the Brazilian have his contract terminated at Lyon; he denies

The French newspaper L’Équipe reported that a fart from Brazilian defender Marcelo was the last straw for Lyon to decide on the player’s departure. Defender denies.

After a 3-0 defeat in August last year, former Lyon midfielder Juninho Pernambucano and the club’s coaching staff decided to terminate Marcelo for “inappropriate behavior” in the dressing room after the setback, according to with the newspaper.

Also according to L’Équipe, Marcelo farted in the locker room and laughed at the situation with other teammates, which irritated Juninho. The athlete has been away from the team since then.

Lyon announced the termination of the defender’s contract in January. He was on a contract until the end of June 2023 and signed with Bordeaux until the end of the 2021-22 season.

After the repercussion, Marcelo denied the L’Équipe version. “Of course that’s not true. It’s crazy!”, He said in exchange of messages with the report of UOL Esporte.

On Twitter, he even criticized the newspaper. “Thanks to L’Équipe, after a long time, I have to go back to Twitter to deny all the accusations. Journalism nowadays is a joke!”, wrote the defender on his account on the social network.

Next, it was Juninho’s turn to mock the French newspaper’s version. The former midfielder replied to Marcelo’s tweet. “See, I told you. Defender has to fart loud, long and stinky. Yours was only loud, there it’s weak”, he published.

