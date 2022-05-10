NewsWorld

Putin Prepares for Protracted War in Ukraine, Says US Spy Chief | Ukraine and Russia

The United States believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is bracing for a long conflict in Ukraine and a Russian victory in eastern Donbass may not end the war, said US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. , this Tuesday (10).

“We assess that President Putin is preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas,” Haines told lawmakers.

Ukrainian troops deployed in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)

She added that Putin was counting on the West’s determination to weaken over time, and as the conflict continued, there was concern about how it would develop in the coming months.

“Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia’s current conventional military capabilities, it likely means that the coming months could see us on a more unpredictable and potentially scalable trajectory,” Haines argued.

Avril Haines, DNI director (left), and Lieutenant General Scott Berrier (right) at the US Capitol in Washington — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

During the same hearing, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said the war was at an impasse.

“The Russians are not winning and the Ukrainians are not winning and we are at an impasse here,” said Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, head of the DIA.

Berrier also reported that between 8 and 10 Russian generals were killed during the period of the invasion.

