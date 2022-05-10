Rogério Ceni denounced by the STJD expulsion

Coach Rogério Ceni was denounced by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) because of his expulsion in São Paulo’s match against Red Bull Bragantino, on April 23, for the Brazilian Championship. The commander was framed in two articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code and can get a hook of up to 16 games of suspension, if convicted with the maximum penalties.

Ceni was framed in article 257 (Participating in a brawl, conflict or riot, during the match), which provides for a suspension of two to 10 matches, and in paragraph 2, item II, of article 258 (disrespecting the members of the refereeing team, or disrespectfully complaining about their decisions), which can earn you a hook from one to six games.

The trial will take place next Friday (13), at 11:30 am, in the plenary of the STJD, in Rio de Janeiro.

The expulsion took place in the final minutes of the 1-1 tie. In the score sheet, referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo said that Ceni offered resistance to leave the field. “He kept circling the fourth referee, causing a riot, offering resistance to leave the field of play, and only withdrawing after assistance from members of his coaching staff,” he wrote.

The referee also stated that Ceni called the refereeing “homemade” before being sent off. In a press conference after the game, the São Paulo coach denied having made any kind of insult to the referee.

“I didn’t offend him. You can take the entire recording of the shot. I didn’t offend, I didn’t curse. I left the technical area to yell at the doctor. Okay, it’s a mistake to leave the technical area. I went to ask the representative, because we have the right to quote our version on the summary as well”, said Ceni.

The São Paulo coach served the automatic suspension in the 2-1 victory over Santos, on the 2nd of May. At the time, the tricolor team was commanded by assistant Charles Hembert.