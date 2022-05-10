NewsWorld

Russian Millionaires Escape to Dubai

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Tall buildings on the edge of the marina with boats

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The arrival of Russians boosted demand for luxury apartments and condos in the city.

Dubai has been gaining ground as a sanctuary for wealthy Russians fleeing the brunt of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Russian billionaires and businessmen have been arriving in the UAE in record numbers, executives told the BBC.

Real estate purchases in Dubai by Russians grew by 67% in the first quarter of 2022, according to a report.

The UAE did not impose sanctions on Russia or criticize the invasion of Ukraine.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

actor celebrates his birthday this monday; remember Dwayne Johnson movies

1 week ago

Hacker Group Anonymous Declares “Cyber ​​War” on Russia

February 26, 2022

Suu Kyi sentenced to 5 years in prison in Myanmar | World

2 weeks ago

Japan begins investigating missing boat with tourists | World

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button