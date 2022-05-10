Santos loses Ângelo to decision and training at CT indicates another possible low against Coritiba

Bustos may have two important absences in the duel for the spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

This Tuesday (10th), the saints turned his attention to the duel against Coritiba, which takes place in Vila Belmiro and decides a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The game takes place on Thursday (12) and the Fish need to reverse the score from 1 to 0, the result of Coritiba’s victory in the first match of the confrontation.

During the work carried out at CT Rei Pelé, defender Maicon and forwards Jhojan Julio and Ângelo did not participate in the movements with the cast. Maicon is being evaluated for muscle discomfort in his left thigh and is doubtful for the match. Jhojan Julio was spared.

Ângelo was out of training and is a sure absence for the decisive game, as he still hasn’t recovered from a right thigh injury, found after the game against Unión La Calera, for the Copa Sudamericana. The treatment for shirt 11 has been intense and specific, with the aim of achieving the athlete’s muscle rebalance.

However, Santos, who will face Coritiba in search of a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, should have the probable lineup: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon (Emiliano Velázquez), Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo, Léo Baptistão and Jhojan Julio; Ricardo Goulart and Marcos Leonardo.