see the data of the bulletin for this Tuesday, the 10th

Maringá confirmed 444 new positive cases of covid-19 in four days, as stated in the bulletin for this Tuesday, May 10. There were no records of deaths from complications of the disease.

The bulletin, which includes the data recorded on the weekend and on the municipal holiday, was released at 5:47 pm by the Municipal Health Department. On Saturday, the 7th, 175 cases were registered; on Sunday, the 8th, there were 205; on Monday, the 9th, 39 new cases were registered; and this Tuesday there were 25 new cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maringá has added 124,624 confirmed cases of covid-19. Of these, 121,577 are already recovered, 1,309 are active cases (patients in home isolation or hospitalized) and 1,738 died from complications of the disease.

hospital occupation

In SUS, the general hospital occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in Maringá is at 80%, according to the updated bulletin. In infirmary beds, the rate is 68.63%.

According to the Municipal Health Department, Maringá remains in yellow flag, which means moderate risk in relation to covid-19.

See more details of the coronavirus bulletin for this Tuesday, May 10, in Maringá:

