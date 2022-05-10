‘Shining Vale’: TERRIR series with Courteney Cox renewed for season 2

THE STARZPLAY announced today that the hit original series ‘Shining Valley‘ has been renewed for an eight-episode second season.

The series stars the Emmy-nominated Courteney Cox (‘Friends’), the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Greg Kinnear (‘As Good As It Gets’) and the Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (‘Hollywood’) who are all set to return for season two.

“Shining Vale is wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrait of marriage, parenting and motherhood,” she said. Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ. “We are excited to bring viewers yet another season of this intriguing blend of horror and comedy.”

“Following the incredible fan reaction to season one, Sharon and I are looking forward to telling the next eight chapters of our story. I look forward to the overwhelming pressure to raise the bar even higher. But we can do anything; after all, ‘We are the Phelps!’” said co-creator, executive producer and showrunner. Jeff Astrof.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with CinePOPthe actress Mira Sorvino talked about the comic horror series and told what it’s like to work with Courteney Cox (‘Panic’).

The story revolves around Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox), a troubled child who became addicted to drugs and alcohol, managing to overcome her problems by writing about her traumatic childhood. Now on the path of a successful novelist, Pat finds herself with some dilemmas: she can’t come up with the right formula for writing a sequel, her husband is absent, and her teenage children seem to hate her. How can she turn it around? She moves to the suburbs, where she discovers that terrible atrocities have taken place, and eventually realizes that she has been the target of demonic possession.