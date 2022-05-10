Shopee starts promoting mobile phones, gamers and home products

The e-commerce platform Shopee starts, starting this Tuesday (10), the “3 Super Days of Technology” promotion, with the distribution of discount vouchers and free shipping for cell phones, gamer accessories and small appliances. Offerings include major brands such as Mondial, Lenovo, Motorola, Multilaser and Huawei.

In addition to progressive discounts, Shopee will offer advantages from purchases over R$200, which will have a discount coupon of R$50. For purchases over R$500, the voucher will be R$100, and for R$ 1 thousand, R$ 150. Finally, for purchases over R$ 2 thousand, the discount coupon will be R$ 200. All purchases over R$199 will have an additional free shipping voucher.

What will Shopee’s 3 Super Tech Days look like?

On the 10th, 11th and 12th of May, consumers will be able to take advantage of price offers on products that were on their wish list. Each day, a new promotion will be featured, starting with personal items, then electronics for the home, and finally products for gamers.

Discounts occur according to the schedule below: