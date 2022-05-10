Sinqia share (SQIA3) closes with a jump of 9.17% after balance sheet brings organic and inorganic growth

Sinqia’s common shares (SQIA3) jumped on Monday (10), boosted after the company released its quarterly balance sheet late last night – which pleased analysts and investors. The shares rose 9.17%, to R$ 17.85.

Itaú BBA, for example, highlighted that the document published by the company that develops software for the financial sector brought “excellent organic and margin growth”.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR), according to the bank’s analysts, grew by accelerating 3.6 percentage points on a quarterly basis, reaching 22.4%, which can be attributed to a “solid improvement in new sales”. ”, which contributed with 56% of the results, and the “successful transfer of inflation in contracts”.

Gross margins and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), meanwhile, expanded approximately five and eight percentage points in the year, respectively. “Due to the consolidation of recent M&As [fusões e aquisições] of LOTE45 and Mercer, which started two months ago”, comment the analysts Enrico Trotta and Cristian Faria, pointing out that the two acquired companies have higher levels of profitability.

For the Brazilian bank, the consolidation of the M&A took the company to a new level, but organic growth was the highlight. “The first quarter showed the expected transformation for Sinqia, which more than doubled its net revenue and its Ebitda on an annual basis, to R$ 139 million and R$ 36 million”, they comment. “We believe that the highlight was the growth of both, as well as the recurring revenues from software”.

Credit Suisse says acquisitions led Sinqia to ‘strong growth’

Credit Suisse also points out, in the title of its report, that the acquisitions have driven the software company to strong growth and pushed margins to a new level – of 26.1%, which the company now believes is its new plateau.

“The margin expansion was mainly the result of the incorporation of recent acquisitions that present a higher margin profile, but the company estimates that margins would have increased a little on an organic basis as well”, points out the bank.

In addition, Credit Suisse points out that the share of recurring revenues dropped to 81.7%, from 86.1% in December, as recent acquisitions had a relevant amount of new contracts.

Despite this, the bank also highlights that organic revenue growth accelerated to 23.5% per year, versus 20.9% in the fourth quarter and with ARR organic growth of 22.4%, resulting from the combination of 12, 6% from new sales and 9.8% from the pass-through of inflation.

Itaú BBA has a recommendation outperform (performance above the market average) for Sinqia shares, as well as Credit Suisse, with target prices set at R$33 and R$27, respectively. On paper, the company’s shares have a strongly positive recommendation, five buy and zero neutral or sell. The average price between the houses is R$ 29.33 – or a value 79% higher compared to the closing the day before.

