Sky turns red in Chinese city and scares residents; watch video

Phenomenon happened in Zhoushan; according to the Meteorological Department, it is a refraction caused by weather conditions

Playback/Twitter/@LtTimMcMillan



A rare phenomenon left the sky above the city of Zhoushan, in China, totally red on Monday night, the 9th, and upset the residents, causing the locals to come out of their homes to see what was going on. The event quickly took on a dimension, so much so that it was among the most talked about topics on the Chinese social network Weibo, which has similar functions to twitter, and reached 150 million views. According to the team from the Meteorological Department of Zhoushan, in an interview with The Global Times, this is a refraction phenomenon caused by weather conditions in the region. At the time it happened, it was raining and drizzling in the city, which may have caused the light to reflect off the low-level clouds. According to the team, when there is more water in the atmosphere, aerosols are formed that refract and scatter the light of the vessels.

The sky over the Chinese city of Zhoushan, near Shanghai turned blood red tonight. I’m sure this is totally normal and not a harbinger of the apocalypse. Right? pic.twitter.com/CyXgzSsz8q — Tim McMillan (@LtTimMcMillan) May 9, 2022