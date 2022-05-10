S&P 500 and Nasdaq close higher in volatile trading ahead of inflation data – Money Times

The indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced this Tuesday, with a high of shares growth after a sharp decline in the previous session, amid a pullback in bond yields U.S.

the index S&P 500 (SPX) closed up 0.25% at 4,001.05 points. THE Dow Jones (DJI) fell 0.26% to 32,160.74 points. The technology index Nasdaq (US100) advanced 0.98% to 11,737.67 points.

Banking papers fell along with Treasuries returns. The ten-year benchmark yield has fallen from a more than three-year high to less than 3%.

The Dow Jones index also closed lower in busy trading. The major indices fluctuated between highs and lows, with investors nervous ahead of the release of US consumer price data on Wednesday and producer price data on Thursday.

“It’s just a fear-based selling,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Investors are worried about everything from interest rates and inflation to the war on Ukrainesupply chain problems and lockdowns against Covid-19 at Chinasaid Dollarhide.

Apple Inc shares rose 1.6% and gave the S&P 500 and Nasdaq their biggest boosts. The technology index rose 1.6% on the day and led S&P 500 sector gains.

The S&P 500 growth index gained 0.9%, while the value index fell 0.4%.

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and be always well informed with news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Make your registration now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!