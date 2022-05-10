Sport organized members attack Corinthians fans in Copa do Brasil Sub-17 game | football

The violence of the organized supporters does not spare even the games of the basic categories. On the afternoon of this Tuesday, during the second half of the game between Sport and Corinthians, in Ilha do Retiro, for the Copa do Brasil Sub-17, members of the largest uniformed faction of the Pernambuco club invaded the visitors’ sector to attack and steal the shirts of a few Corinthians fans on the spot .

The match had to be stopped for about five minutes due to the violence, which started in the 41st minute of the second half. Corinthians players even ran to midfield because of the confusion.

There was no admission charge and entry was made with the donation of a kilo of food. There was no police on site. According to the delegate of the game, the presence of the military police inside the stadium was not requested by the club. There were vehicles patrolling near Ilha do Retiro.

Sought to talk about the safety of the fans, Sport’s advice said that the club will issue a position soon.

Sport fans this afternoon were located in the social sector of Ilha do Retiro. Throughout the game, members of the organization in question positioned themselves in a place closer to the Corinthians fans, issuing threats.

At one point, they circled around the outside of the stadium, covering their faces with head cloths and motorcycle helmets, and charged at the Corinthians. The attacks were only stopped with the arrival of private security hired by the club.

It is worth mentioning that since 2020, officially, the organized supporters of Sport, Santa Cruz and Náutico have been extinguished by the Justice of Pernambuco, at the request of the State Government. This has not diminished the episodes of violence on match days.

On the field, Sport beat Corinthians 1-0 and qualified for the third stage of the competition.

