‘The Expendables 4’ wins banner with STELLAR cast and premiere date in Brazil

‘The Expendables 4′ had its first banner released at CinemaCon officially released.

The premiere in Brazil was scheduled for February 9, 2023.

Last year, Sylvester Stallone previously announced that the new film could be his last in the franchise.

And, in a video posted on Instagram, the interpreter of Barney Ross reinforced the information, indicating that he is leaving the franchise in the hands of Jason Stathamthe Lee Christmas.

In the publication, the stars appear together, while stallone it says:

“Are you feeling incredibly depressed?”to what statham responds:

“No, I’m happy, why?”

“Because I’m getting out and you’re on your own now”it says Stallone.

statham is sincere in saying that:

“It’s going to be a very lonely set without you and what you’re doing is riot, it’s abandonment.”

Then stallone ends:

“Yeah, but you’re more than capable.”

“My brother and I in action.”

In a recent interview with the website okzonethe star Iko Uwais provided some comments on what we can expect from the feature – and that he was honored to share the spotlight with a number of industry veterans such asstallone, statham, Dolph Lundgreen and Randy Couture.

“Experience is too valuable to share even a single frame with veterans, who have a lot of it”he counts. “There are many things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations.”

In addition to the return of the aforementioned stars, the cast also has Megan Fox, Jacob Scipio, 50 Cent and Andy Garcia.

The story will focus on Lee Christmas (statham), who will live an adventure alongside the character of Fox.

Scott Waugh (‘O Poder e o Impossible’) will direct, from a script written by Spenser Cohen and reviewed by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media will produce the sequence.

“We are excited to team up with our partners at Millennium Media for the newest sequel to the ‘The Expendables’ franchise,” declared Jason Constantinepresident of Lionsgate. “It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for an action-packed movie. The new sequel will be our biggest adventure yet.”

New information should be released soon.