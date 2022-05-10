‘The Flash’, ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ and other films that suffered from the CONTROVERSIES of their stars

After much speculation, it appears that the Warner Bros. pictures really don’t plan to replace Ezra Miller in ‘The Flash‘ as the protagonist.

The actor has faced several controversies, even being arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment, and second-degree assault. Besides, of course, his behavior in the film’s production process, having hysterical attacks.

With that in mind, CinePOP selected the recent films that suffered from the controversies of their stars.

Check out:

The Flash

Promised to premiere in 2018, the film from Flash was one of the most problematic recent productions. In addition to having gone through six director changes and suffering from delays due to the pandemic, the film almost lost its protagonist. That’s because, in the beginning of 2020, a video of the star of the franchise leaked, Ezra Miller, hanging and pushing a fan on the way out of a bar. Amidst the uncertainties of DC Universe in the cinemas, the Warner considered firing him and replacing his character with Wally West. But the actor talked to the executives and managed to keep his job. Afterwards, Miller was arrested twice more for problematic behavior. The film is scheduled for release on June 23, 2023, and also has the presence of Michael Keatonreprising his role as Batman.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Controversy since its first chapter, the saga fantastic beasts attracted negative attention when climbing Johnny Depp for the role of the franchise’s villain. Depp has been involved in allegations of aggression against his ex-wife for years, Amber Heardbut remained in the role until the second film of the saga, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). So after firing Depp and replacing him with Mads Mikkelsenthe production thought it would have solved their problems, but they didn’t count on the aggression of Ezra Millerwhich is in the franchise, and the series of transphobic commentary from the creator and writer of the saga, J.K. Rowling. Faced with so many problems, the Forbes released an article revealing that, in the face of these controversies and the lower-than-expected financial return, Warner may end the franchise, which was scheduled to have five films.

‘Fantastic Beasts 3‘ conquered only $82 million in the US and Canada after 17 days in theaters. Around the world, the sequel has amassed $334 millionbut it is far from paying the production costs, evaluated in $200 million… Aside from the budget spent on marketing. The dismal return makes it clear how the franchise has been losing strength over the years.

Remembering that ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018) closed its cashier with $659 million at the worldwide box office. The first film, released in 2016, made US$ 814 million.

death on the nile

Delayed because of the pandemic, the release of this film came to be at risk because of the series of controversies in which its cast has been involved in recent years. The most famous case is that of Armie Hammer, who was accused of rape and cannibalism in 2021. These accusations even postponed the film’s release again, with rumors that the feature could be sold for some streaming or even released. In addition to Hammer, the cast has Letitia Wrightwhich we will talk about later, and the Israeli Gal Gadot, who made statements favorable to Israel in the confrontation with Palestine, which generated a lot of controversy at the time. Even so, the film hit theaters and critics liked what they saw.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

after the death of Chadwick Bosemanthe franchise black Panther needed to undergo a revamp to find its new protagonist, as they announced that, in honor of the actor, T’Challa would not be lived by anyone else. And the favorite to assume the mantle became the Shurilived by the actress Letitia Wright. The problem is that the actress was injured during filming and had to go to London, her birthplace, to recover. Unfortunately, at that time, the actress made anti-vaccine statements and would have campaigned among the members of the production for them not to be vaccinated against Covid-19. This scratched the film’s image and, due to health regulations, she could not return to the US without presenting her vaccination certificate. Then there were rumors that she could be re-scheduled so as not to delay the film’s release again. Whether she was vaccinated or not, no one knows. The fact is that the recordings have returned – with the presence of Letitia – and the film is scheduled to arrive in November of this year.

Mission Impossible 7

Another feature that should have premiered a long time ago, Mission Impossible 7 has been accumulating a series of controversies. The first of these was an alleged request to blow up a century-old bridge in Poland for the filming of the feature. After a series of protests from local residents, the director went public saying that it was nothing more than a rumor. Then, a recording of the star of the saga, Tom Cruise, scolding a member of the production that would be breaking the sanitary rules went public and divided the fans. Finally, the film crew experienced a Covid-19 outbreak, which brought filming to a halt for two weeks. After that, there were more six breaks in the footage on account of infected by the virus, showing that Cruise was right in the scolding he gave. These stoppages yielded a millionaire hole to the seventh chapter of the saga. Scheduled to arrive in September of this year, Mission Impossible 7 was again postponed due to the pandemic and will now only arrive in 2023.