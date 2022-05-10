The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: Unreleased Recordings

Everything about Marilyn Monroe turns to gold. Take Andy Warhol’s work, which portrays the star, sold as the most expensive in Western art, surpassing those of Picasso. Marilyn won a biography by Norman Mailer and a double volume by Joyce Carol Oates, entitled de Blonde. This biographical novel by Oates will become a streaming series with Cuban Ana de Armas in the role of the blonde goddess.

Directed by Emma Cooper, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe proposes news about the tragic end of the actress, who died of an overdose of barbiturates in 1962. With unpublished interviews with people who lived with Marilyn, new doubts arise about her death, which occurred when she was 36 years. Accident, suicide, murder? It could have been an accident. Suicide was considered, but Marilyn left no note. Murder? Sounds like a conspiracy theory, but there are holes in the official account. It is unknown if the ambulance called had already found her dead or had taken her somewhere before she returned with the body to her house.

Without being conclusive, the film recalls that the actress had intimate relationships with the Kennedy brothers (John and Bob) and, from this coexistence, she could have learned about state secrets. It recalls the tense decade, the internal demonstrations for civil rights and the cold war at its height on the external plane. The Cuban Missile Crisis, which nearly led to the 3rd. World War took place in 1962. During the same decade, black leaders Malcolm X and Martin Luther King would be assassinated. The two Kennedy brothers were also shot down – John in 1963, Bob in 1968.

Could Marilyn’s Death Have Been “File Burning”? the book of Anthony Summer, on which the film is based, suggests that the Kennedy family tried to hide an important fact: Bobby Kennedy (allegedly) was in Los Angeles the night of Marilyn Monroe’s death. In addition to the intimacy with the Kennedys, the fact that she was married to the playwright Arthur Miller, considered a communist, could have weighed. Miller, by the way, wrote the screenplay for Marilyn’s latest film, The Misfits, directed by John Huston, with Clark Gable as a partner.

Marilyn’s life even gives a romance, with tragic eviction. The film does not fail to mention its main points, although already well known throughout the previous bibliography and filmography. It talks about the girl without a father, raised in orphanages while her mother was in and out of psychiatric hospitals. Beginnings as an erotic photo model and small film roles – most notorious as a criminal lawyer’s mistress in John Huston’s 1950’s Asphalt Jungle. Then films with Billy Wilder (one of the interviewees) , such as Sin Is Next Door and The Hotter The Better. Finally, marriage to Arthur Miller and divorce. Shortly before, the famous Happy Birthday sung to John Kennedy with that dress sewn to the body. A short time later, Marilyn would be found dead.

Available on Netflix