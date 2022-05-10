NewsWorld

The small country that will get even richer thanks to the war in Ukraine

Cornelius
  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, a mustachioed Arab man wearing a turban

Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani took over in January 2020

With less than 3 million people, Qatar has become a crucial country for Europe, which is in a frantic quest to replace Russian energy imports.

Along with Australia, this small Middle Eastern country is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a potential trade ally for European Union countries, which so far import around 40% of LNG from the Russian market.

This energy dependency between Europe and Russia wasn’t a big issue until February, when the Kremlin decided to invade Ukraine, making the trade relationship increasingly untenable.

Europe has already started signing long-term agreements to increase gas imports from other countries, but this has not been enough to make up for the loss of Russian gas imports.

