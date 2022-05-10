Tom Brady signs R$ 1.9 billion contract to be a commentator when he retires | football

Nobody knows for sure when Tom Brady will stop playing in the NFL. Perhaps not even himself. But we already know what he’ll do when it happens: The quarterback has signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million (approximately R$1.9 billion) to be a commentator once it’s over, according to the New York Post.

Brady will become the Fox television network’s lead commentator on NFL games and sports programs. The annual value of $37.5 million is more than what Tom was paid to play for most of his career, the exception being 2021 (when he had a $44 million win from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The value also exceeds everything the player has earned on the field throughout his career. Adding the Patriots and Buccaneers period, TB12 earned a total of US$ 332 million (R$ 1.7 billion at the current price). Brady is known for always having signed lower contracts for the sake of the team’s competitiveness.

In theory, Brady has a deal with the Bucs until the end of the 2026-2027 season. In practice, the next four years are tools used to dilute the cost of the team in the salary cap and the player is free at the end of the next season, which starts in September 2022 and ends in February 2023.

Tom Brady is the player with the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history. In all, there are 7 championship rings, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No team has more than six achievements. In addition, he was named Super Bowl MVP five times, also all-time best, and regular season three times.

Thomas Edward Brady owns basically every relevant NFL record. About to turn 45, the quarterback has the most wins (243), most passing yards (84,520) and most touchdown passes (624).