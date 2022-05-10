Travel to Europe: 25 countries removed entry restrictions

Getty Images

Of the 27 countries in the European Union (plus those included in the Schengen Area) and the United Kingdom, many are increasingly removing the Covid-19 related travel restrictions before the European summer – and, hopefully, for the last time.

So if you’re planning a trip, here’s the status of the entire region.

However, it is worth remembering that some of the major holiday destinations – France, Germany, Italy and Spain – still require some documents and proof of vaccination and/or tests.

European countries WITHOUT pandemic-related travel restrictions

Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Netherlands, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, UK, Romania and Sweden were all completely open, with no need for Covid-19 related travel documentation, until April 2022 .

Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Switzerland most recently opened their doors in early May, eliminating the need for any documentation related to Covid-19 vaccines or testing for arrivals – regardless of vaccination status and country. source. Greece still has mask mandatory in place until June 1.

European countries with SOME travel restrictions

Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta and Portugal make up the list of European countries with some type of travel restriction still in effect as of May 2022.

Most of these countries require proof of vaccination, negative Covid-19 test result or proof of recovery.

In some cases, different rules are still in place whether people are vaccinated or not. Some, like France, are further segregating people depending on where they are traveling.

