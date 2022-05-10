Travel to Europe: 25 countries removed entry restrictions

Of the 27 countries in the European Union (plus those included in the Schengen Area) and the United Kingdom, many are increasingly removing the Covid-19 related travel restrictions before the European summer – and, hopefully, for the last time.
So if you’re planning a trip, here’s the status of the entire region.
However, it is worth remembering that some of the major holiday destinations – France, Germany, Italy and Spain – still require some documents and proof of vaccination and/or tests.
European countries WITHOUT pandemic-related travel restrictions
- Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Netherlands, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, UK, Romania and Sweden were all completely open, with no need for Covid-19 related travel documentation, until April 2022 .
- Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Switzerland most recently opened their doors in early May, eliminating the need for any documentation related to Covid-19 vaccines or testing for arrivals – regardless of vaccination status and country. source. Greece still has mask mandatory in place until June 1.
European countries with SOME travel restrictions
- Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta and Portugal make up the list of European countries with some type of travel restriction still in effect as of May 2022.
- Most of these countries require proof of vaccination, negative Covid-19 test result or proof of recovery.
- In some cases, different rules are still in place whether people are vaccinated or not. Some, like France, are further segregating people depending on where they are traveling.
