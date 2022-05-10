Uefa confirms end of Champions League group stage from 2024

The UEFA Executive Committee approved this Tuesday (10) a new format for the dispute of the Champions League editions from 2024. With the increase from 32 to 36 teams, the confederation will transform the traditional group stage into a single stage in which all teams will play eight games with eight different opponents (four at home and four as a visitor). Club coefficient will not be used in this new model.

The top eight of the first phase qualify directly for the round of 16. The teams that finish between ninth and 24th positions will play back and forth play-offs to go to the round of 16.

“We are convinced that the chosen format strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and grassroots football across our continent, increasing the appeal and popularity of our competitions. of clubs”, said Alexander Ceferinpresident of UEFA, regarding the changes.

The UEFA Executive Committee also confirmed that all matches before the final will be played in midweek.

See how the extra vacancies will be distributed

A spot goes to the third-placed team in the league of the federation that is in fifth position in the Uefa national federation rankings. It is currently the French Championship;

One spot will be awarded to a national champion, increasing from four to five the number of qualifying clubs through the so-called “Path of Champions”;

The remaining two spots go to associations with the best collective performance of their clubs in the previous season (total number of points obtained divided by the number of participating clubs). These two associations will guarantee a place for the top-ranked club in the national league behind the positions in the UEFA Champions League. For example, at the end of the current season, the two associations that add a club to the Champions League, based on the collective performance of their clubs, would be England and the Netherlands.