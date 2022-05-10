UEL graduate suspends face-to-face classes after students test positive for Covid | North and Northwest

The Biological Sciences undergraduate course suspended face-to-face classes at the State University of Londrina (UEL), in northern Paraná, after several students tested positive for Covid-19, according to the institution.

According to UEL, 17 students were infected by the disease and, therefore, classes were transferred to remote teaching. The measure is valid for more than 280 students, at least until Thursday (12).

According to the institution, from March 2022 to Sunday (8), 713 notifications of Covid cases were registered in students, teachers and agents with respiratory symptoms.

Of this total, 273 were tested, and 100 tested positive for the disease.

According to UEL, no infected person in the academic community evolved into a serious case.

After the suspension of the mandatory use of masks in Paraná, the university maintained the measure for a month.

The use of the item at the institution became optional only on April 29, valid until June 9.

UEL did not require the academic community to vaccinate against Covid, but offered a report to students and staff to indicate their immunization.