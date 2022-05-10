NewsWorld

US hears “no” from Petrobras after asking Brazil to increase oil production

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

The state-owned company claimed that changing the level of oil production is a matter of business strategy, not diplomatic.




Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

See what Putin’s demands are for a ceasefire in Ukraine

March 29, 2022

New information makes fans freak out

2 weeks ago

Second black box of plane that crashed in China found | World

March 27, 2022

Germany authorizes 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 missiles to be sent to Ukraine

February 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button