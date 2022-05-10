US hears “no” from Petrobras after asking Brazil to increase oil production

The state-owned company claimed that changing the level of oil production is a matter of business strategy, not diplomatic.

Sputnik Brazil – According to Reuters, US officials have asked Petrobras to increase oil production amid rising energy prices due to the situation in Ukraine. However, the Brazilian company refused the American request, claiming that changing the level of oil production is a matter of business strategy, not diplomacy.

In addition, Petrobras representatives explained that a short-term increase in oil production is unfeasible from a logistical point of view.

Petrobras later told Reuters that there had been no meeting with representatives of the US State Department.

After applying a series of sanctions and measures against Russia, the US and its allies continue to seek options to increase energy supplies.

Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House tried to arrange telephone conversations between Biden and the Saudi and UAE leaders, but was unsuccessful and was ignored by representatives of these countries.

