Usiminas drops 9% with the return of covid in China; understand

With a drop of 4.20% in the price of iron ore at the Port of Qingdao, in China, due to the lockdown due to the coronavirus, steel shares fell this Tuesday (10) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3). ). The biggest devaluation is that of Usiminas (USIM5), which around 12:00 (Brasília time) had a devaluation of 8.64%, with the share quoted at R$ 9.84.

Understand in depth this correlation between restrictions due to the increase in cases and deaths of covid-19 in China and the fall of steel mills, and whether it is worth investing in Usiminas, according to experts consulted by the UOL.

The price of iron ore has been falling at the Chinese port due to tightening lockdowns in the country, an attempt to contain the new advance of covid-19 there.

China has a strict “covid zero” policy, whereby the government adopts measures such as total social isolation, mass testing and travel restrictions whenever a new outbreak occurs. And now the rapid transmissibility of the omicron variant is making this combat increasingly difficult in the nation.

With the Chinese forced to stay at home and with the stoppage of trade activities, the price of basic products (commodities) and iron are directly affected on a global scale.

What to do with steel stocks?

Investors, according to BTG, should be aware that in the steel sector it is common for stock prices to fall and rise alternately — which includes the shares of Usiminas (USIM5). This is because the value of securities on the stock exchanges depends both on the global demand for raw materials themselves and on the behavior of suppliers.

Despite the fluctuation, BTG bank recommends buying the USIM5 share, hoping that the share will cost R$25.

THE XP Investimentos, however, has a neutral recommendation — that is, whoever owns shares in the company should not sell it or buy more shares; and those who don’t have it, shouldn’t buy it now.

For the company, which has a target price of BRL 15.50 per share until the end of 2022, steel prices may fall further and the economic recovery is still very challenging in Brazil — and all this influences the price of Usiminas’ asset.