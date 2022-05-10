Vehicle sales have the best month of the year in April, but the result remains below 2021 | Economy

The automobile sector had its best month of the year in April, according to the automakers association, Anfavea. The sector’s recovery, however, is timid – and the results are still well below those recorded in 2021.

According to data released this Tuesday (10), the daily average of sales was 7,750 units in the month, up 0.3% over March, and the best result since December. Compared to April 2021, however, sales fell by 15.9%. And, in the comparison between four months, the retreat reached 21.4%.

Vehicle production grew 0.4% from March to April, to 185,400 units. The number, however, represents a drop of 2.9% compared to a year earlier. In the year, the decline was 13.6% compared to the first four months of 2021.

“We could have had even better sales results if it weren’t for the persistent limitation of supply caused by the semiconductor crisis”, explained in a note Márcio de Lima Leite, President of Anfavea.

According to the executive, despite inflation and high interest rates, the entity still identifies “a repressed demand from private customers and especially from rental companies”. “We expect the supply situation to start improving by mid-year,” he said.