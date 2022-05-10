Via (VIIA3), Méliuz (CASH3) and other companies to keep an eye on today

THE Via (VIIA3) and the Méliuz (CASH3) are some of the highlights of this Tuesday (10), after the release of their respective balance sheets for the first quarter. Other companies also move the markets; check out:

B3 (B3SA3) reported that the average financial volume of shares traded shrank 11.4% in April compared to the same period last year. The number of investors in physical persons up 1% compared to March. The number of listed companies dropped 0.9% from the previous month.

THE BB Security (BBSE3), insurance arm of the Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), profited R$ 1.2 billion in the first quarter 2022, up 21% compared to the same period last year. The number was slightly above the market consensus gathered by Bloomberg, which expected a net profit of R$ 1.1 billion.

THE sinqia (SQIA3) released its operating results for 1Q22 this Monday (9), reporting unprecedented growth figures. THE Net Revenue grew 103.5% and reached R$ 138.9 million in relation to the same period in the previous year.

THE live (VVEO3) recorded net income of R$97.004 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 184.8% over the same period last year. In the adjusted criterion, the company added a profit of R$ 99.185 million, growth of 107.6%.

THE Assaí (ASAI3) reported a 10.8% drop in its profit liquid, to R$214 million, compared to R$240 million in the same period last year. THE recipe liquidmeantime, advanced 21%, reaching R$ 11.4 billion.

the retailer Mateus Group (GMAT3) ended the first quarter (1Q22) with net income of R$ 199 million, up 27.2% in one year. Another positive highlight of the company was the opening of 16 stores in the period.

THE miter (MTRE3) reported recurring net income of R$17.3 million in the first quarter (1Q22), an increase of 50.7% in the annual comparison. The indicator is calculated by subtracting the effect of the Total Return Equity Swap (TRS), which is reflected in the financial result, net profit, which was R$ 8.1 million in the period.

Via and Méliuz

THE Via (VIIA3) ended the first quarter from 2022 with accounting net profit of R$ 18 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 90% compared to the same period last year. already the operating net profit was BRL 86 million, down 52.2% compared to the R$ 180 million in the same cycle last year.

THE Méliuz (CASH3) ended the first quarter of 2022 with prejudice of BRL 6.5 million compared to net profit of R$ 3 million registered last year. At net income went from R$51 million to R$90 million, increase of 73% compared to the same period last year.

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and always be well informed with the news that enrich your day! THE Money Times brings 8 curatorships covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!