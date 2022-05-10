Viola Davis to be honored for social activism Rolling Stone

Viola Davis will be honored by Kering’s Women in Motion Awarda special award given during the Cannes Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The organizers of the French event praised the artist’s “activism and achievements” and for that she deserves recognition “for her acting roles and for her commitment to the rights of women and minorities and greater inclusion in the film industry for racial and gender”.

The honor was launched in 2015, highlighting the creativity and uniqueness of women who contribute to transforming society through art and culture. Names like Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Geena Davis (The ghosts have fun), Susan Sarandon (Thelma&Louise) and Patty Jenkings (director of “Wonder Woman”) are among the winners.

Davis has won almost every trophy he Hollywood Academy of Arts and Film has to offer, including a Golden Globea BAFTAfour SAG Awardstwo Tony Awardsa Oscar it is a Emmybeing considered “one of the most influential American actresses and producers of her time”, in the words of the organizers.

Viola Davis constantly manifests itself in the defense of representation in the film industry, in addition to racial and gender equality. The actress also fights the effects of poverty through the project “Hunger Is”, with food collection for vulnerable communities.

Davis is currently starring as Michelle Obama in “The First Lady” gives showtime. Furthermore, she released a memoir “Finding Me”which addresses her childhood experiences in an underprivileged environment in South Carolina, in the United States.