What Johnny Depp’s ex-wives and friends say about him

It seems that the legal dispute involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. At every moment, new shocking revelations about the former couple’s relationship move the internet. Upon being accused of sexual and domestic violence, Depp was immediately canceled by Hollywood. But now, with the American courts about to review the conviction, the public is starting to change its mind.

Women close to the franchise actor Pirates of the Caribbean, some with whom he related and others with whom he worked, have been speaking out on social media about the case. Following are the statements:

Lori Anne Allison, his first wife: “He doesn’t hit women. Johnny would never lay a hand on a woman and he is not capable of hurting anyone.”

Vanessa Paradis, mother of his two children, said they lived together for “14 wonderful years”. In an open letter posted on Twitter (pictured below), she believes that “the recent allegations made against him are insulting.”

Winona Ryder, friend: “I can only talk about my experience (…) He never acted that way with me. He was never abusive to me. I only know him as a good man, kind, concerned, and very, very protective of the people he loves.”

Penelope Cruz, co-worker: “When I was filming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ the whole time I was pregnant, from the very beginning. The way he took care of me, I will remember that for the rest of my life.”

Angelina Jolie, friend: “It’s that kind of friend you’re happy to go to work with… Besides, he’s a brilliant actor. He’s not just someone who’s making funny movies. He likes to experiment, to go deep. He gives a lot of himself and is a kind person on set to everyone.”