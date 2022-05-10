News

What Johnny Depp’s ex-wives and friends say about him

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read

Actor Johnny Depp testifies that a can of mineral spirits actress Amber Heard through, hit him there, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP)
Actor Johnny Depp during his testimony in Fairfax County Courthouse – Steve Helber/AFP