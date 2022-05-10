White privilege? Jade Picon becomes a soap opera actress for Globo, but stars of ‘City of God’ are relegated to ostracism

The newspaper Extra revealed that the influencer Jade Piconwho participated in the ‘BBB 22’, won a starring role in the next 8 pm telenovela on TV Globo.

The digital influencer, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, is the first participant in the latest edition of the reality show to guarantee a leading role within the station based in Rio de Janeiro.

The choice of Globo and the producers of the soap opera “Travessia”, signed by Glória Peres, author of hits such as “O Clone”, was criticized on Twitter. How can Jade, a young woman with no experience or education in the field of dramaturgy, get such a big role in this way?

The comparison recalls that other actors and actresses – such as Maria, Lina Pereira and Douglas Silva – with due experience and studies in the area, they have not yet been confirmed in Globo productions.

What is white privilege??

There were at least 3 professional actors on the bbb, Douglas, Maria and Linn and the first person to come out with a role of high relevance is……..

City of God – 20 years later

The movie “City of God” celebrates 20 years of its release in 2022. The work, considered one of the greatest Brazilian feature films in history, marked an era due to its iconic cast.

Among the big names that participated in the film’s cast are Your George, Douglas Silva, Leandro Firmino, Roberta Rodrigues and Alice Braga.

Fernando Meirelles’ film featured actors who were trained at the NGO Nós do Morro. But as Brazilian society awarded its last Oscar nominated film?

Of the dozen actors who shone in the film that dominated national cinema and international theaters, few have won the repercussions that matched their talent.

“’City of God’ was a film that trained at least 200 black actors. The great difficulty after this process was to find a film for everyone. Maybe people didn’t imagine the potential that those kids had”, said Seu Jorge, who debuted on the big screen 20 years ago, in an interview with the program “Em Casa Com Babu”.

This theme ended up having great repercussion when Alexandre Rodrigues, who played Buscapé in the feature, was spotted by a young woman driving an Uber. The actor, who starred as the central character Buscapé, could only find small jobs on television and in cinema. The alternative to supplement the income was to work as an app driver.

Leandro Firmino, who became known for his brilliant interpretation of Zé Pequeno, continues to balance himself on the black rope in audiovisual. On the one hand, his roles ended up being relegated to crime, trafficking and weapons. On the other hand, refusing many of these papers would mean unemployment.

“We’re still kind of in our infancy, we still haven’t managed to achieve what’s expected. For example, in a TV production or soap opera, you will see two or three black actors, in a cast where the majority are white”, says Leandro to the website “Qual Perfil”.

“The problem is that the actress and the black actor are always called to make a stereotype – either it’s the trickster, the thief, or the black woman is the maid. We actually need to have movie, series and soap productions that have blacks in prominent roles,” she explains.

Check out the trailer for ‘City of God – Ten Years Later’:

The problem is not Jade Picon

Douglas Silva and Babu Santana have several correlations in their trajectories. Both were part of “City of God”. Both were awarded several times for their performances – Douglas was the first Brazilian nominated for an “Emmy” for “Cidade dos Homens” and Babu took the “Grande Prêmio do Cinema Brasileiro” for Best Actor for “Tim Maia”. Oh yeah, they’re both black.

Both were in a moment of stagnation and erasure in their artistic careers before joining “Big Brother Brasil”. Babu has already managed to accelerate his career after the reality show and Douglas will too. But that will be the only possible way for non-white actors to win back their careers.

During his participation in the reality show, Babu suffered thinking about his career. Before knowing his fame outside the reality, he confessed to having depression after meeting ostracism. “I have nothing today. My depression comes from that. I did not do nothing. I didn’t take care of it”, he said in conversation with Manu Gavassi.

“Rarely do I get an invitation to an event I want to go to, just with a lot of luck or buying it”, he vented, commenting on racism within the industry. “There are festivals that I would like to go to a lot and I only go when there is a film [em que ele esteja atuando]. And you see that the crowd articulates and is always there”, completed the reflection.

And it’s not just Babu who questions the place of diversity in television. Johnathan Azevedo recalled several times his desire to become a true heartthrob and his difficulty in accepting projects to live the usual roles for the black man on TV.

“My heartthrob still hasn’t painted the invitation… But I’m still looking, working harder and harder. In search of my space. Not just mine. But the others to come. I’m waiting, working and I know he’s close. In fact, it is inside me, it just needs to be enjoyed”, said the actor to Extra.

In August 2020, the actress Dani Suzuki reported losing her role in the soap opera ‘Sol Nascente’ to Giovanna Antonelli, who, amazingly, played a woman of Japanese descent. The Brazilian of Asian descent is yet another non-white art professional victimized by structural racism.

How many black heartthrobs are on TV? How many black women get the role of young lady in Brazilian audiovisual? In a country with more than 50% of its population black, why is there so little representation on television?

Jade Picon, Rafa Kalliman and the future white ex-‘BBBs’ who will inevitably gain space on TV are not an individual problem. But the people who choose to sign their contracts are.

We cannot forget that, that year, Globo had to fire one of its directors for racism on the set of the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”. Vinícius Coimbra’s removal only took place after the denunciation was leaked to the press. Among the actresses responsible for the denunciations was Roberta Rodrigues, another alumnus of “Nos do Morro” and “Cidade de Deus”. The carioca broadcaster says it does not comment on the reason for their dismissals.

The problem is far beyond the “BBB”, far beyond Jade Picon and far beyond the quality of all the names mentioned here. Racism is structural in our society, but it shows one of its cruelest faces within the media empires in Brazil. And valuing black audiovisual is important. So please read:

