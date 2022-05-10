WHO chief says China’s zero Covid policy is not ‘sustainable’

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that China’s zero-tolerance policy for Covid-19 is not sustainable given what we now know about the virus, in rare public comments from the agency. United Nations (UN) on the way a government is dealing with the pandemic.

“We don’t think it’s sustainable considering the behavior of the virus and what we now anticipate for the future,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

“We discussed this matter with Chinese experts. And we indicate that the approach will not be sustainable… I think a change would be important.”

The comments come after China’s leaders reiterated their determination to tackle the virus with tough measures and threatened to take action against internal critics, even as tight and prolonged lockdowns took a heavy toll on the world’s second-largest economy.

Speaking after Tedros, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said the impact of the “Covid zero” policy on human rights also needs to be taken into account.

Under “Covid zero”, authorities put large populations on lockdown to contain the viral spread in response to any coronavirus outbreak, even if only a few people have tested positive.