Withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS returns this Wednesday. See upcoming payments

Attention workers. THE Cashier Economic Federal returns with the release of the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) this Wednesday (11).

At first, those born in April will receive the value of up to BRL 1 thousand of FGTS this Wednesday. This will be the only group that will receive the benefit on May 11th. In all, 3.7 million citizens will be able to receive the benefit.

However, it is important to make it clear that this will not be the only payment this week. It turns out that next Saturday (14) the values ​​will be released for those born in May.

First of all, it is important to emphasize that the release of values ​​follows a specific schedule, established by the Government.

The release of the benefit is one of the benefits most awaited by workers for this first semester. Although it is a right of workers with a formal contract, the fund’s values ​​are released only in specific situations. In this year 2022, however, the Government made an exception.

Payment of the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal

From now on, it is worth remembering that the amount that each worker will receive will depend exclusively on how much each one has in the (active or inactive) FGTS accounts.

Therefore, workers with up to R$1 thousand available in the Guarantee Fund accounts will be able to withdraw the full amount. On the other hand, workers who have more than this amount will also have the withdrawal limited to up to R$ 1 thousand.

In any case, the payment of the extraordinary withdrawal will be made in a Digital Social Savings Account opened in the name of the worker that can be accessed through the Caixa Tem app.

Therefore, the Caixa Tem application can be used to access the Digital Social Savings Account. Through the platform, the worker can pay slips, make Pix, make online purchases using the virtual debit card and other functions. The app can be downloaded on Android phones (download here) and also on iPhone iOS (download here).

FGTS: When can the money be withdrawn?

According to the calendar, withdrawals will continue to be released until June 15. On the other hand, all groups will be able to have access to the money until December, according to information from the Federal Government.

See the schedule for those born each month:

January: April 20

February: April 30th

March: 4th of May

April: 11th of May

May: 14th of May

June: 18th of May

July: 21st of May

August: 25th of May

September: 28th of May

October: 1st of June

November: June 08

December: 15th of June

It is important to remember that there is no obligation to withdraw the FGTS. However, if workers do not want to take advantage of the opportunity, they can only do so in specific situations provided for by law.

service channels

First, in case of doubts, the worker will have the following service channels:

FGTS application and Caixa Econômica Federal agencies:

Consult the amount to be credited;

Check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account;

Inform that you do not want to receive the credit of the amount;

Request the return of the amount credited to the FGTS account;

Finally, change in registration to create a Digital Social Savings Account.

Website fgts.caixa.gov.br:

First, carry out the consultation if the worker is entitled to the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal;

Finally, check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account.