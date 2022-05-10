Without Vanderlan, Palmeiras will only have Jorge as a full-back against Juazeirense; see the related

The Palmeiras squad already knows which players will be available to Abel Ferreira for the decisive match against Juazeirense, for the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday (11). Among those listed are eight Get of the Academy. Vanderlan, a left-back trained at the base, however, was not chosen by the coach and the team will only have Jorge as an option for the position.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click on here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

The sector had a low in the duel against Fluminense, last Sunday (8), as Piquerez left the field injured. The athlete had a muscle injury in his left thigh and has already started treatment, however he is unavailable for at least two weeks.

In addition to Vanderlan, Giovani, a highlight of the base that had been related, Luan and Gabriel Veron, who are in the final stage of recovery after their respective injuries and have already started work in the field, are also not on the Lusitanian’s list.

The match between Palmeiras and Juazeirense will be held next Wednesday (11), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio do Café, in Londrina. The first leg ended with a 2-1 victory in Alviverde.

Check out the complete list of related ones:

Goalkeepers: Weverton, Lomba, Vinicius;

LD: Rocha, Mayke and Garcia;

LE: George;

ZG: Gomez, Kuscevic, Naves, Murilo;

VOL: Atuesta, Fabinho, Menino, Zé Rafael, Danilo;

MEI: Veiga, Scarpa, Jhon Jhon;

ATA: Breno Lopes, Dudu, G. Silva, Navarro, Rony.

READ MORE: