12-year-old boy draws bowl and raises BRL 1.5 million for Ukrainian children

12-year-old Gabriel Clark decided to use his talent to help others

Photo: Playback / Instagram: @clarkie_woodwork

What were your favorite hobbies as a 12-year-old? Even answering woodworking, it is difficult to compete with this little woodworker. Gabriel Clark used his hobby to help children affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After receiving a hammer from his grandfather, he became interested in woodworking. This at the age of three. “I’ve always had a real passion for it, and I learned everything I know on my own,” Gabriel told People magazine.

In March of this year, the boy’s father, Richard Clark, tweeted about his son’s work. In the posts, he said that Gabriel was selling wooden bowls and boards in order to raise money to buy a bicycle.

The post gave a result beyond expectations. The viralization made Gabriel’s page on Instagram rise from 6 to 200 thousand in 48 hours. If that wasn’t cool enough, the best part comes now.

Even with thousands of orders, the boy decided to use his fame to help others. Gabriel created a bowl decorated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, and raffled off the piece on social media.



The bowl was created by Gabriel and takes the colors of Ukraine, blue and yellow.

Photo: Playback / Instagram: @clarkie_woodwork

He managed to raise about 250 thousand pounds, about R$ 1.5 million. The money was donated to an institution that helps Ukrainian children affected by the war.



Gabriel posted the result of the fundraiser on social media

Photo: Playback / Instagram: @clarkie_woodwork

“The main thing about Gabriel is that he has a really, really big heart,” his mother Teresa McCann Clark told People.

