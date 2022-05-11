2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: The Full List

The MTV Movie & TV Awards is back for a big one-night stand!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most nominated project at the 2022 awards, with seven nominations in total, followed by Euphoria with six names and the Batman with four names. All three shows are up for Best Kiss, honoring kisses between real-life lovers. Tom Holland and Zendaya; couple off screen Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike; and co-stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

When it comes to non-scripted content, RuPaul’s Drag Race Race received four nominations, just like last year. selling sunset and Summer house follow drag show competition with 3 nods each.

The ceremony will take place on June 5th and will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8pm ET/PT. Last year, it hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, honoring the best of the best in reality television. This year will be the second year with the ceremony, except that both award ceremonies will take place back-to-back in one night, unlike last year’s two-night stretch. More details – including the night’s hosts – are on the way.

The 2022 show will also celebrate new categories that will make fans sing at the top of their lungs and feel hot and uncomfortable. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is presenting Best Song and Here for the Connection Categories. Meanwhile, the UNSCRIPTED ceremony introduced even more categories, including Best Return to Reality, Best Musical Documentary and Best Reality Novel.

Fans can now vote for their favorite TV and movie moments online at vote.mtv.com. Read on to see all the nominees for a golden popcorn trophy.