3 juices that increase the body’s immunity; boost your health with natural drinks, check it out

Salvador, May 11, 2022, by Raily Fortunato. With the arrival of the cold, some diseases such as flu and colds that everyone hates can also appear. This is often due to the weakening of the immune system, giving rise to various infections. However, there are strategies to increase your body’s defenses, so get to know the juices that increase the body’s immunity and ensure more health.

Thus, there are several fruits and vegetables that combined can work as a potent home remedy to strengthen your immunity. So, check out three categories of juices that increase the body’s immunity and find out how to prepare them too.

Why does our immunity decrease?

The immune system is a set of agents such as cells, tissues and organs that help fight the invasion of microorganisms in the body. In this way, it promotes the strengthening of the system and combats various diseases and infections, but it can be weakened due to poor diet, hormonal reasons and other reasons.

Thus, it is important to have a balanced diet to strengthen it with the replacement of vitamins and minerals for the formation of defense antibodies. So, you can combine these essential elements into delicious juices, nourishing your body while you refresh yourself.

3 Juices to Boost Immunity

As already mentioned, there are food combinations that can result in a juice rich in vitamins, minerals and substances that can strengthen your immune system. So, check out three drink options below that you can add to your body care routine.

1.Orange and carrot juice

According to Leonardo Ferreira, in collaboration with the website Terra, on May 15, 2021, oranges and carrots can be great allies for your immune system. Therefore, the citrus sinensispopularly known as orange, is rich in fiber and vitamin A, vitamin C and B complex. These substances, with flavonoids, help to reduce inflammation and improve infections and diseases caused by weakening immunity.

In addition, the carrot, scientifically named Dacus carota, is rich in beta-carotene, one of the precursors of vitamin A. In this way, it has a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect that stimulate the body’s defense cells. So, bet on the combination of these two foods for a healthy juice, now see how to prepare it.

Ingredients:

4 medium oranges;

2 small carrots in slices;

Honey to taste.

So, squeeze the quantities of oranges indicated in a juicer removing all the juice and reserving only the liquid. After that, hit the carrot slices with the orange juice in the blender and add honey to sweeten if you prefer. However, to keep the juice more concentrated, don’t add water, just the orange is enough.

2. Green juice with pineapple and lemon

Everyone knows that lemon, scientifically known as Çitrus lemon is a citrus fruit rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that strengthen immunity. However, few know that it has a substance called limonene, with antibacterial and antifungal properties as well. In this way, lemon plays an excellent role in keeping a body away from diseases.

But, together with pineapples comosus and the brassica oleracea , pineapple and cabbage, respectively, can generate a potent and efficient green detox juice for the body. Pineapple is rich in vitamins A, C, B complex, manganese, magnesium and potassium. All this, in addition to bromelain that helps eliminate inflammation from the body. In addition, kale also has the same vitamins B and C that perform this function, so learn how to make the best green juice for the body’s defense.

Ingredients:

2 medium cabbage leaves;

juice of 1 whole lemon;

1 slice of pineapple;

250 ml of water;

Honey to taste.

Therefore, blend the sanitized leaves of the cabbage with the pineapple, lemon juice and honey in a blender, if you like to sweeten the drink. The recommendation is not to strain the juice to take advantage of the cabbage fibers for intestinal improvement too, finally, add ice to make it more refreshing.

3. Acerola juice with beetroot

It is known to few, but the malpighia emarginata, also known as acerola, it is one of the fruits that have the most vitamin C, even more than the orange. Thus, five berries, on average, already contain the daily dose of the vitamin. Therefore, it is an excellent choice to compose your juice, fighting infections.

In addition, the beet it is rich in antioxidants and vitamins C, from the B complex. Therefore, as we already know, it is an essential nutritional table for the immune system and maintenance of defense agents.

Ingredients:

½ raw beetroot;

1 cup of acerolas or 1 natural pulp of the fruit;

250 ml of filtered water;

Honey to taste.

Thus, process the beetroot, the fresh acerolas or the pulp in a blender along with the indicated amount of water. After that, just strain to remove the acerola pomace and add honey to taste, as acerola is usually sour. So your drink is ready.

In this way, we, from the Agro Notícias portal, hope that you have learned the three best options for juices that increase the body’s immunity. Even more, that you learn how to prepare them and always have a dose of health in the form of a drink in your daily life.

