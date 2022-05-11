4th dose should for immunosuppressed and elderly, says WHO

GENEVA, May 10 (EFE).- The fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 should be directed, at this moment, only to people with weakened immunity and the elderly, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

“There are no specific data that justify recommending the fourth dose more broadly,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a press conference to talk about the evolution of the pandemic.

Several countries in Europe and Latin America are offering their populations the fourth dose of one of the vaccines that were developed to prevent covid-19 or avoid its more serious symptoms, a few months after receiving the booster.

“We know that in some groups immunity wanes rapidly. If you are older or have a disease that affects the immune system, if you are on thyroid treatment, cancer medication or severe diabetes, then the immune system does not respond well and a fourth dose can help,” confirmed Swaminathan.

In relation to the rest of the population, he pointed out that the fourth dose is not recommended for all adults.

She recalled that the WHO advises having the two initial doses and a booster “which offers a more complete and stronger immune response, so we consider that the first phase of vaccination consists of three doses”.

However, Soumya Swaminathan highlighted that there is still a considerable part of the world’s population that does not have access to vaccines, as is the case in Africa, where only 15% of the population received two doses.

“We have to focus on them, particularly the elderly and health care groups” in that part of the world, he insisted.

“In Africa, only 26% of the population over the age of 60 has received doses and this is very worrying because in any future outbreak, like what we are seeing in some countries, this group will be at risk of developing serious illness,” he said.