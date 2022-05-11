7 hairstyles with ponytails straight from the red carpet to get inspired – Vogue

News

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Actor Zendaya, hair detail, at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

Awards season in film, music and the arts is now open and in the coming months we will see hundreds of celebrities make their way onto the red carpets of events such as Oscar, Grammy and Met Ball.

And if celebrities have a full schedule, on this side, parties, graduations and weddings are back after two years of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And if you’re in need of inspiration for the hairstyle you’re going to wear to your next party, we’ve brought together the best of both worlds and selected seven ponytail hairstyles straight from the red carpet. Check out!

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Bella Hadid, hair detail, attends the 2017 Glamor Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theater on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Bella Hadid (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Lena Meyer-Landrut, hair detail, attends the screening of "BlackKkKlansman" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Lena Meyer-Landrut (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Zendaya (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Montana Brown attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Montana Brown (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Juliana Herz, hair and fashion detail, attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) (Photo: Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Juliana Herz (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) (Photo: Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Elle Fanning, hair and fashion detail, attends the premiere of Hulu's "The Great" at Sunset Room Hollywood on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actress Vanessa Kirby, hair detail, arrives at the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Vanessa Kirby (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Below, check out some products that will help you to reproduce the hairstyles.

Defining Mousse Vertix, Keune and Wella (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Vertix Strong Fixing Mousse – The vertix curl defining mousse was developed to keep the curved shapes of the hair defined for hours its exclusive formula with coconut oil and uv filter, hydrates and protects the curls for longer. Buy at this link

Style salt mousse, Keune – With high fixation and matte finish, the product lifts the hair at the root, textures and gives volume. Perfect for creating a beach wave hair style, the effect of scrunched hair, natural and messy curls and waves, even on fine and thin hair. Buy at this link

EIMI Shape Control Modeling Mousse, Wella Professionals – Buy from this link

Hair curlers (Photo: Playback)

Vertix professional hair curler – Buy from this link

Professional Vertix hair curler. conical tube – Buy from this link

Curling Pro Modeler, Kiss New York – Buy from this link

Fixing spray TIGI Bed Head, Vertix and John Frieda (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Hard Head Fixing Spray, TIGI Bed Head – With instant drying, it fixes and controls the wires like you’ve never seen before. Buy at this link

Hair Spray Normal Fixation, Vertix – has a combination of nourishing oils, vitamins and mineral salts, which do not dry out the hair, in addition to finishing hairstyles with a loose and natural effect for up to 18 hours. Buy at this link

Luxurious Volume Hairspray Forever Full, John Frieda – Innovative ultra-light formula provides body and volume with extreme shine, for styles that last all day. Buy at this link

All products featured in Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may be paid via commission. Prices were verified in the publication of this content. Prices and availability are subject to variation.

