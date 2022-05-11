7 hairstyles with ponytails straight from the red carpet to get inspired – Vogue

+



LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: Actor Zendaya, hair detail, at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

Awards season in film, music and the arts is now open and in the coming months we will see hundreds of celebrities make their way onto the red carpets of events such as Oscar, Grammy and Met Ball.

And if celebrities have a full schedule, on this side, parties, graduations and weddings are back after two years of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And if you’re in need of inspiration for the hairstyle you’re going to wear to your next party, we’ve brought together the best of both worlds and selected seven ponytail hairstyles straight from the red carpet. Check out!

Bella Hadid (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Lena Meyer-Landrut (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Zendaya (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

Montana Brown (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Juliana Herz (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) (Photo: Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Elle Fanning (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Vanessa Kirby (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Below, check out some products that will help you to reproduce the hairstyles.

