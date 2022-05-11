7 Netflix Movies to Watch After Summertime

A Caminho do Verão surpassed the long-awaited releases of Netflix and became one of the most popular films on the platform. The feature guarantees prominent positions in the Top 10 of several countries, including Brazil. Anyone who has already checked out the exciting story of Auden and Eli wants to know: what to watch next on streaming?

“The summer before college, scholar Auden meets the mysterious Eli, who teaches her how to lead a lighter, carefree life.”

The cast of Summer’s Way is led by Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli, also featuring Andie MacDowell, Kate Bosworth and Dermot Mulroney.

We have listed below the 7 best romance and drama movies to watch on Netflix after Summertime.

Full of emotion, In Amazing Places is a great suggestion for those who enjoyed the plot of On the Way to Summer on Netflix. Like the platform’s new romantic drama, the film follows the story of two young men who develop a touching relationship amidst an unforgettable summer.

In All the Bright Places, two teenagers who go through difficult times form a strong connection as they embark on a transformative journey through the landscapes of the US state of Indiana. The film stars Elle Fanning (The Great) and Justice Smith (Jurassic World).

I’m still here

Among Netflix movies, I’m Still Here is the most similar to On the Way to Summer. Launched on the platform in early 2022, the feature appeared for weeks at Number 1 of the Top 10 streaming. Its plot was highly praised for its exciting blend of drama, romance and fantasy.

I’m Still Here stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth) and Kyle Allen (American Horror Story) as Tessa and Skylar. After the couple suffers a terrible car accident, Skylar ends up dying, and Tessa is admitted to a hospital. A short time later, the protagonist begins to receive messages from her dead boyfriend.

The Last Love Letter

The historical drama The Last Love Letter is told from two different perspectives. One of them is the protagonist Ellie, a London journalist who discovers a series of love letters. The other is by Jennifer, a British socialite from the 60s who seems to have a perfect life with her husband.

The plot begins when Ellie finds the letters written by Jennifer and decides to solve the mystery of this secret romance. In the midst of the investigation, the character also lives a great love. The film stars Felicity Jones (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies).

One day

For many romance movie enthusiasts, One Day is a true classic of the genre. The film follows the story of Emma and Dexter, two young people who, after having a quick relationship in college, follow different paths and start new relationships.

But when they say goodbye, Emma and Dexter make a pact: to meet every year, always on the same day, to share the news. Will the characters’ connection resist the march of time? Just watching One Day to find out. The film stars Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada) and Jim Sturgess (Geostorm).

on the same wave

Na Same Onda is a fun and sensitive Italian feature film. Like other items on the list, the film follows the story of two young people who live a great romance in the midst of beautiful settings. The plot of the feature is set in the region of Sicily, and is successful by mixing elements of drama and comedy.

In On the Same Wave, students Sara and Lorenzo fall in love at summer camp. But when Sarah discovers she has a rare degenerative disease, she decides to hide the diagnosis from Lorenzo. The truth eventually comes out, and the film shows how the couple deals with their grief and keeps the flame of love burning.

The choice

Originally released in 2016, the romantic drama The Choice tells the story of Travis, a veterinary student who falls in love with Gabby, his new neighbor. However, the path of true love faces a major obstacle: the fact that Travis and Gabby are already engaged.

The film shows that love can overcome all barriers. The protagonists Travis and Gabby are played by Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) and Teresa Palmer (Until the Last Man). Tom Welling (Smallville), Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) and Maggie Grace (Relentless Quest) are also in the cast.

you can’t even imagine

You Can’t Imagine is a modern reimagining of the classic Cyrano de Bergerac, written by Edmond Rostand. In the film, student athlete Paul enlists the help of studious colleague Ellie Chu to write a love letter to his crush. In the midst of the scheme, the duo ends up developing a great friendship.

However, the situation is complicated when Ellie also falls in love with Aster, Paul’s crush. The cast of the feature is formed by Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) as Ellie, Daniel Diemer (The Man In The High Castle) as Paul and Alexxis Lemire (Truth or Dare) as Aster.