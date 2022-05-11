A Small Favor Sequel With Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick Is Already In The Works

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios and Lionsgate have teamed up again for the sequel to “A Small Favor” (2018). Sources have confirmed to the site that Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are set to return to their lead roles.

The first film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $97 million worldwide on a budget of $20 million. The plot follows Stephanie (Kendrick), a single mother who also has a cooking vlog. Lonely, she befriends Emily (Lively), a powerful, upper-class woman who is the mother of a schoolmate of her son. When Emily disappears, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

Paul Feig returns as the director of the film, from a script by Jessica Sharzer, who will also serve as an executive producer. Production is handled by Feigco Entertainment, while Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

It is worth remembering that Lively will make her debut as a film director in “Repeteco”, an adaptation of the comic book of the same name written by Bryan Lee O’Malley (“Scott Pilgrim”). Kendrick recently appeared in the Netflix drama “Accidental Passenger” (2021) and starred in the first season of HBO Max’s “Love Life.”