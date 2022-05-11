Abel becomes a star for Palmeiras in Londrina, signs autographs and is idolized by fans; videos | palm trees

Abel Ferreira was one of the names most celebrated by Palmeiras fans present at the hotel that welcomes the team in Londrina. After Verdão arrived at the venue, on Tuesday night, many had the opportunity to have contact with the coach.

After the delegation’s dinner, Abel went to the hotel lobby to meet the people from Palmeiras. After the children, he had the patience to take pictures and sign autographs.

1 of 5 Abel Ferreira takes photos with Palmeiras fans in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito Abel Ferreira takes photos with Palmeiras fans in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito

Between messages and poses, the Portuguese coach heard statements and requests for more titles and was even called “cute” for signing all the children’s shirts.

The fans who stayed at the entrance of the hotel also received attention from Abel Ferreira. He approached and positioned himself for more photos before leaving the venue to applause and cheers of support.

Palmeiras fans in Londrina scream Abel Ferreira’s name

Palmeiras is in Londrina to face Juazeirense. This Wednesday, at 19:00, Verdão enters the field at the Café stadium for a draw to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

