Business

Advertisement for Novo Polo with gay couple is criticized on social media

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Advertising piece yielded homophobic jokes within hours of Volkswagen’s announcement

Reproduction / Instagram @vwbrasilnew pole; volkswagen
Gay couple stars in the new advertising piece for Novo Polo

THE Volkswagen launched an advertisement for New Pole this Tuesday, 10, which caused an uproar on social media. The advertisement shows a couple gay with the new model of the car, the flag LGBTQIA+ and some phrases like “Do you know what evolved along with you? The Pole”. The campaign is part of an inclusion project by the German company, but it was not well received by the public. On Twitter, the piece was the target of homophobic jokes. Some users said that the car only “had reverse” and that the car campaigns in the 2000s were better, alluding to an advertisement for Gol with a nude model. Some images and videos of Polo owners were also passed on with people changing the name of the car or taking it to dealerships to sell.

See reactions:

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Ibovespa is down this morning; Magalu plummets after 421 balance By Investing.com

March 15, 2022

PIS/Pasep: When will the 2021 salary bonus be released?

April 12, 2022

Starlink Signs First Airplane Satellite Broadband Contract | Telephony

2 weeks ago

PIS/PASEP 2022: New batch of BRL 1,212 comes out this Thursday; see how to receive

March 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button