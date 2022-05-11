After Grêmio’s complaint, Cruzeiro also triggers STJD for homophobic chants from the tricolor fans | cruise

At the end of the afternoon of this Tuesday, Cruzeiro sent to the Attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) a Infraction notice denouncing homophobic chants by Grêmio fans during this Sunday’s match. The letter was sent the day after the Grêmio trigger the STJD for prejudiced cries from the celestial crowd, at Independência.

The information on Cruzeiro’s complaint was provided by journalist Samuel Venâncio. THE ge confirmed. The gaucho club sent the complaint demanding punishment for homophobic chants, in order to banish this type of attitude.

On social media, Grêmio said that it awaits punishment for those responsible. Cruzeiro also condemned the attitudes of the fans and, like the opponent, communicated the STJD denouncing Grêmio fans, for the same attitude.

1 of 4 Cruzeiro fans during the game against Grêmio — Photo: Staff Images Cruzeiro fans during the game against Grêmio — Photo: Staff Images

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Videos circulating on social media show part of the tricolor crowd addressing the crowd of cruise by a pejorative and homophobic nickname. The mining club sent the Notice of Infraction on account of these acts and awaits analysis by the STJD.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

3 of 4 Videos show Grêmio fans singing homophobic chants in a game against Cruzeiro — Photo: Reporduto/ social networks Videos show Grêmio fans chanting homophobic chants in a game against Cruzeiro — Photo: Reporduto/ social networks

In addition to Cruzeiro, the core of supporters LGBTQ+ canarieswhich unites representatives of 20 LGBTQIA+ supporters, also sent a letter to the STJD denouncing violent acts in Independênciaamong them the prejudiced screams of fans of the tricolor.

According to the group’s founder, Yuri Senna, in contact with the ge, the notification was not formalized citing the screams of Cruzeiro fans, as Grêmio had already made the complaint. Cruzeiro, until then, had not sent its letter.

“Our objective is that the bodies are always fair and comply with the STJD’s own determination on lgbtphobic acts in stadiums. But, more than punishment, we want bodies and clubs to carry out preventive and educational actions, so that less and less We have to correct the mistakes.”

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

It is worth noting that transphobia and homophobia are considered crimes in Brazil and are classified as a criminal offense defined in the Racism Law – Law 7,716/1989. The referee of the game, Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa), did not register the prejudiced cries on the scoresheetalthough it is recommended by the Supreme Court of Sports Justice.

* Under supervision of Fred Ribeiro

The ge Cruzeiro podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!