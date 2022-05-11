After March out of the curve, the Green fund’s return loses strength in April; manager reduces position in global interest rates

After increasing more than 4% in March, in its best result in 12 months, the return of the Verde fund, of the homonymous manager led by Luis Stuhlberger, ended April with a lower return: 1.02%. In a letter released to customers, Verde Asset highlighted that the losses in the month came from the allocation on the local stock market.

On the other hand, house analysts pointed out that positions taken in interest rates (betting on the rise) in developed markets, in addition to long allocations (expecting appreciation) of oil options helped to ensure positive returns.

hedges (protection) on the global stock market and buy-in of break-even inflation in Brazil – with operations in which managers earn when the expectation of inflation rises over time – also contributed to the fund’s gains in April.

The turn of the month was also marked by changes in the allocation of the Verde fund. According to the letter, the manager began to reduce positions taken in interest rates in the United States and, to a lesser extent, in Europe.

Without offering much detail on the reason for the change, Verde only said that the process of tightening global financial conditions continued “unabated” in April, which knocked out virtually all risk assets.

In the house’s assessment, the markets have faced an environment of less liquidity, which contributes to what they call a “vicious circle”. For Verde, this especially affects share prices, spreads credit, currencies (outside the dollar) and commodities. “It’s an extremely challenging environment to navigate,” say the experts.

Despite making some changes, Verde said it maintained its long allocation on Brazil’s break-even inflation and on oil via options. The house also highlighted that stock market allocations are still focused on Brazilian stocks.

The manager, however, noted that the foreign flow that had benefited the Brazilian stock exchange in the first months of the year registered a reversal of the trend in April.

According to Verde, although the market is acting as a “passenger” of global risk aversion, the news coming from Brazil also does not “collaborate, with renewed populist discussions as the electoral cycle approaches”.

