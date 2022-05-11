After Santos’ injury, Paulo Sousa has another low in the goal and Flamengo reaches nine absences

The goalkeeper was not the only one in the position to be injured and, in the midst of the DM controversy, rubro-negro piles up embezzlement

In recent days, Flamengo has entered into a sequence of problems on different fronts of the club. From the controversy involving Jorge Jesus’ visit to Rio de Janeiro and his statements about Paulo Sousa, through the defeat last Sunday (8) against Botafogo and even the injured athletes in the Rubro-Negro medical department. Injury problems even increase.

With the DM quite “frequent” recently, goalkeeper Santos was one of the most recent to join the list of absences, who had a muscle injury and, therefore, should be at least a month without playing. However, the situation for the coach Portuguese did not improve this Tuesday (10) This is because another goalkeeper will also be absent: it is the experienced Diego Alves, who presented with pubalgia.

Due to the problem, the player will not travel to Volta Redonda and will be out of the Rio club’s next match, against Altos, in a game valid for the return match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. With that, Rubro-Negro will go to the duel with three goalkeepers who came from the base categories of the club: Hugo Souza, Matheus Cunha and Bruno. The information was initially released by Globo Esporte.

Diego Alves would no longer play against Altos, as Paulo Sousa previously confirmed, and Hugo would be the starter. However, he joins a list of eight other injured athletes: goalkeeper Santos, full-backs Matheuzinho and Filipe Luís, defenders Gustavo Henrique, Pablo and Fabrício Bruno, midfielder Matheus França and striker Vitinho. There is still no forecast for the return of shirt one.