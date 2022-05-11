Afternoon Session (5/11): See which movie is today on Globo

This afternoon’s session Wednesday (5/11), the Afternoon Session on Globo will show Mean Girls, with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried. The film has a screenplay by Tina Fey and is one of the Afternoon Session classics. Bad Girls will be shown right after O Cravo e a Rosa, at 3:30 pm.

Teenager Cady Heron was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to suburban America, Cady starts attending public school and gets a quick introduction to the popularity laws that divide her peers. Unintentionally, she ends up in the middle of an elite group of students dubbed “the mighty ones”.

Information about the movie of this Wednesday’s Afternoon Session (11/5)

Film: Mean Girls

Debut: July 9, 2004 At the cinema / 1h 38min Gender: Comedy



Direction: Mark Waters



Road map: Tina Fey



Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried



Original title: Mean Girls

What is Afternoon Session?

A Sessão da Tarde is a Brazilian television program; a screening of films shown by Globo from Monday to Friday. It has been shown in the afternoons of the station since March 4, 1974, being one of the longest-lasting film sessions on Brazilian television, succeeding the extinct Sessão das Duas. As it is broadcast every day of the week, the session is less likely to not be broadcast by sports competitions such as football and volleyball and other events. But a few times a year its broadcast is replaced by other events, whether sports or newspapers.